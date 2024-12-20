Kajal Aggarwal relives her childhood memories on her mother's birthday

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to wish her mother on her birthday by sharing a series of childhood photos.

In the post, Kajal reminisced about the precious moments she shared with her mother. The pictures featured a younger Kajal with her mother by her side. One photo showed a little Kajal sitting on her mom’s lap, watching her mother fill colors in a drawing.

Another photo captured the actress's mother kissing her on the cheek. Kajal's caption expressed her gratitude and undying love for her mother.

Sharing these priceless childhood images, the Satyabhama actress wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday, mommy! Forever grateful for you!"

Kajal's father, Vinay Aggarwal, is an entrepreneur in the textile business, and her mother, Suman Aggarwal, is a confectioner and Kajal's business manager. Every year, the actress makes sure to write a heartfelt note for her mom on her special day. Last year, Kajal posted a lovely photo of herself posing with her mom alongside a heartfelt note. She captioned it, "Happiest birthday, my amazing mommy! Love you sooooo much! So blessed to have you in our lives and ecstatic to see Neil showering his adorable nani with kisses, looking for you everywhere, and demanding cake – nonstop."

Meanwhile, the “Indian 2” actress recently made headlines after revealing how she maintains her mental health. In an interview, Kajal mentioned that she meditates, spends time with her family, and takes breaks to read or travel.

On the work front, Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu film “Satyabhama.” She will next be seen portraying Dakshayini in “Indian 3,” directed by S. Shankar, who co-wrote the script with B. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar. It is the third installment in the Indian film series and a direct sequel to “Indian 2.” Additionally, the actress is part of Vishnu Manchu's “Kannappa” and Salman Khan-AR Murugadoss's “Sikandar.”

