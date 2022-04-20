Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu name their son 'Neil Kitchlu'

Hyderabad, April 20 Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are overjoyed after the birth of their son on Tuesday. The name of Kajal and Gautam's newborn has been officially announced by the family.

Nisha Aggarwal, Kajal's younger sister, revealed the name of the newborn, 'Neil Kitchlu,' in a sweet note on her Instagram story.

"Yesterday morning was the most perfect! We welcomed our precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful", Nisha's post reads.

The excited aunt also describes Neil as the one with twinkling eyes, "The most beautiful smile.. his twinkling eyes brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hands, the most perfect nails if you please..."

"We are so thrilled to have you in our world Neil Kitchlu. Well done @Kajalaggarwalofficial and @Kitchlug and thank you for this sweetest bundle", Nisha's post concludes.

Kitchlu and Aggarwal families are overjoyed with the addition of a new family member, as the celebrations continue.

