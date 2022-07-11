Kajol and Bobby's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' reunion

Kajol and Bobby Deol-starrer 'Gupt' completed 25 years and it looks like the star cast had a gala time as they reunited to celebrate the film!

The star cast of the film joined each other for celebrations under one roof and it looks a lot of fun. A special screening of the film was also organised. Bobby Deol gave a glimpse of the celebrations on his Instagram. He shared a video and wrote, "There is no bigger appreciation than to see your film get such love even after 25 years."

"Hey everyone, on my way to celebrate the 25th year of Gupt," Bobby said as he waved at the camera at the beginning of the clip. The video starts off with him walking inside a theatre where they screened the film once again.

Bobby then extended greetings and warm hugs to Kajol, director Rajiv Rai, Udit Narayan, and others. Well, it's safe to say the entire team had a blast as they reminisced the old days. Bobby Deol and Kajol also cut a cake and shook a leg to some of the film's songs inside the theatre.

Take a look:

Kajol, too, shared glimpses from the celebrations. Kajol and Bobby posed with knives in the video. Kajol wrote, "Because posing with hearts is too cliche."

Helmed by Rajiv Rai, 'Gupt' was released in theatres in 1997. It was a massive hit back then and Kajol bagged the Filmfare Award for the 'Best Performance in Negative Role'. Apart from Kajol and Bobby Deol, 'Gupt' also starred Manisha Koirala, Om Puri, Prem Chopra, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kajol was last seen in the historical drama 'Tanhaji', alongside her husband Ajay Devgan. Saif Ali Khan also starred in the movie. Currently, she is busy shooting for her film 'Salaam Venky'. The film which was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah', is helmed by none other than famous director Revathy.

Bobby, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

