Kajol drops new pic from her workout routine, fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Kajol is among the most adorable actors in Bollywood. She keeps treating her fans with her stunning pictures.

Recently, she shared a glimpse of her workout routine and asked the fans to guess if the picture is from before or after the session.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture in which she can be seen wearing an all-black while lying down comfortably on a pilates machine. She completed her look with trendy sunglasses.

Giving a quirky caption to the picture, she wrote, Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like ...here is a pic..Ab batao yeh workout ke pehle tha ya baad mein"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6NnE_yCpwV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Jackie Shroff reacted to the post and dropped a laughing emoji.

Fans also commented on the post. One of them wrote, "You have ability to CHILL during the workouts"

While another mentioned answering her question, "Before"

Recently, Kajol took to Instagram and dropped stunning pictures in a black saree along with a quirky caption.

She looked ethereal in a black net saree with embellishment over it. She carried a handwoven clutch in her hand.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Life is short. Let my pallu be long!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6LDq3zCnCH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Beautiful".

Another user commented, "OMG beautiful".

Kajol is known for 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Dushman', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Salaam Venky', among others.

She is all set to come up with 'Do Patti'. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor