Kajol had a 'big' crush on THIS Bollywood actor and it's not Ajay Devgn

Filmmaker Karan Johar in the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 revealed that Kajol, actor, and wife of superstar Ajay Devgn, once had a crush on Akshay Kumar. In the game, Maniesh Paul who hosts the show, asked Karan, “Kajol mam ka Bollywood crush kaun raha, Ajay sir ke alwa (Who was Kajol’s crush in Bollywood except Ajay)?” Karan replied, “She had a big crush on” and turned a slate in which he had written Akshay Kumar His answer left Kajol in splits. They also answered other questions and Kajol went on to suggest that Karan could also became a choreographer in life.

The two only worked together in one film, Yeh Dillagi which released in 1994. Earlier, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan had revealed how he and Kajol once kept on looking for her crush, Akshay, during the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar starrer Henna in Mumbai.Kajol and Karan had a fallout in 2016 when Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay clashed at the box office. The filmmaker had revealed in his autobiography that he does not share a relationship with Kajol anymore. He had said, “I wouldn’t like to give her a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore.”However, the duo reconciled in 2017 and Kajol also attended Karan’s birthday bash that year.