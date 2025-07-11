Kajol Reacts to Ajay Devgn’s Viral Dance From 'Son of Sardaar 2': ‘He’s One of the Best!’

Ajay Devgn's recent release song 'Pehla tu Duja Tu" from his upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 has gone viral on social media. Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing main lead in the film. After that song got released one step , which we can say hook step is going viral. In this step Ajay and Mrunal are seen dancing with their hands. Many reels and memes are circulated on Instagram in which people are trolling the actors for this step. While reacting to the viral finger dance Kajol said, "Ajay Devgn has really redefined dancing in Bollywood".

Actress was seen amused by Ajay's now-famous finger dance in a video shared on Instagram. In an interview while reacting to the video actress stated that, “Ajay Devgn has really redefined dancing in Bollywood. He’s probably the only star who can put on a show using just his fingers!” She reminisced about the days when actors used to move their entire bodies in sync with the music.

Kajol playfully lauded her husband Ajay Devgn's unique dance style, joking about his minimal finger movements while calling him one of the "smartest dancers" in the industry. Her reaction followed the recent release of the song (written and composed by Jaani and sung by Vishal Mishra), which quickly gained traction among fans and celebrities. Vishal Mishra acknowledged the fun surrounding the dance with heart and laughing emojis on Kajol's video. This isn't the first time Devgn's minimalist moves have gone viral; his finger-step from the 2014 film Action Jackson's song ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ recently resurfaced as a meme.

Admitting that he is a non-dancer Ajay revealed that he told director and choreographer Prabhudeva to keep the dance simple, admitting, “I’m not a dancer. So when it was time to shoot the songs, I told Prabhudeva, ‘You’re the choreographer, I’m not going to do complicated moves.’ That’s how he came up with the finger-step move for me.”