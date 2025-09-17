Kajol, Sanjay Dutt & Ameesha Patel wish PM Modi 'health & strength' as he turns 75

Mumbai, Sep 17 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, many members from Bollywood used social media to wish the PM good "health and continued strength".

Actress Kajol wrote on X (Previously known as Twitter) in Hindi, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi".

Actor Sanjay Dutt penned on the micro-blogging site, "Heartfelt wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May you be blessed with health, happiness and continued strength. Proud of your leadership and everything that you’ve done for our country. Har Har Mahadev."

Actress Ameesha Patel added, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji a v v happy 75th bday!! Decades more of light and good health !!"

The 'Gadar' actress also wished PM Modi a Happy Birthday through a video saying, "I would like to wish our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very very happy birthday, many more glorious and super fantastic years ahead. Thank you, All the Best."

Previously, actor Ajay Devgn wrote on social media, "Sir, your leadership has ignited hope and pride in every Indian. On your special day, we pray for your long life, good health and everlasting inspiration for the nation. Happy Birthday, Modiji (folded hands emoji) #JaiHind @narendramodi."

The 'Omkara' actor further dropped a clip in which he was heard saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on your 75th birthday, I and my family wish you a very happy birthday.”

Looking back at his first meeting with PM Modi, Ajay added, “I first met you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat. From that day till now, there is a beautiful consistency in your journey. Your vision for the country, dedication in work, and your fearless leadership. India is building a place for itself in the world, and you have played a huge role in this.”

“Once again, happy birthday, Modiji. May you always be healthy and happy, and may you always inspire us," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor