Kajol Shares Her View on Modern Marriage: Women Don’t Slow Down — “It’s About Partnership, Not Limitations”

In the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, the conversation turned toward one of the most enduring societal narratives — how marriage is viewed differently for men and women. While men are often encouraged to marry once they’re “settled,” women, on the other hand, are still told — directly or indirectly — that marriage might mark the slowing down of their professional or personal growth.

Kajol, known for her candour and clarity, offered a perspective that was both grounded and empowering. She pointed out that marriage, at its best, is about partnership — and that the notion of women losing their identity or momentum post-marriage is changing, largely because women themselves are changing how they see their roles.

“It has to do with the person themselves — with the women themselves. I know a lot of women who have gotten married and have not slowed down at all. In fact, they’ve taken it to another level — gone forward, gotten a promotion, had kids, and decided to live in another city.”

Her words reflect a shift in mindset — one that celebrates balance and individuality over old gendered expectations. Kajol believes much of this transformation comes from women redefining their own expectations.

"I think it has to do with the women also, somewhere down the line — their expectations of themselves. Obviously, they have expectations of what they’re ‘supposed to be,’ as well as what they can be. I think those are two different subjects altogether. And in this day and age, women are definitely looking at marriage as a partnership. Yes, I will definitely be a daughter-in-law, a part of your family — but you will also be a part of mine."

Kajol’s words resonate in a time when many women are reshaping old ideas of success, fulfillment, and partnership — not as compromises, but as shared experiences. Her perspective is a gentle reminder that marriage isn’t a checkpoint or a finish line. For women today, it’s simply one chapter in a broader story — one they continue to shape in their own way.