Kajol shares hilarious post for husband Ajay Devgn on birthday

Giving major wife goals, Bollywood actor Kajol shared a witty and hilarious post to wish her superstar husband Ajay Devgn a happy birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a beyond-adorable post, filled with just the right amount of humour.

Along with a captivating picture featuring herself posing with Ajay, Kajol wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday."

Apart from Kajol, many other actors including Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar wished Ajay, who turned 53 on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Coming back Kajol and Ajay, the much-in-love couple tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to Nysa and Yug.

The couple has co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'U Me Aur Hum' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Ajay will be next seen in films like 'Runway 34', 'Thank God', 'Maidaan' and 'Drishyam 2'. Meanwhile, Kajol will feature in Revathy's 'Salaam Venky'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor