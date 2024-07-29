Kajol turns blind maniac, find out why?

Mumbai, July 29 Actress Kajol, who frequently shares her love for knitting, posted a new video on Monday showcasing her unique knitting skills with her eyes closed.

An avid social media user, Kajol, who has 17 million followers on Instagram, shared a Boomerang video where she is seen getting her eye makeup done while simultaneously knitting with her eyes closed.

The actress is wearing a blue shirt and grey trousers in the video.

The video features the tagline: "Get ready with me (red cross mark)... Get knitting with me (green tick mark)."

Kajol captioned the post: "Knitting and knotting like a blind maniac... #whattodo #survivaloftheknottiest #knitting."

Kajol, who is the daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee, made her acting debut in 1992 with 'Bekhudi'. She gained widespread recognition with the romantic thriller 'Baazigar', directed by Abbas-Mustan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

Her career boasts a series of cult hit movies, including 'Karan Arjun', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt', 'Ishq', 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan'.

Kajol has also featured in projects like 'Dilwale', 'Tanhaji', 'Tribhanga', and 'Salaam Venky'.

Recently, she appeared in the anthology film 'Lust Stories 2', directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

She also starred in the legal drama 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha' directed by Suparn Verma.

Her upcoming projects include 'Sarzameen', 'Do Patti', 'Maa', and 'Maharani - Queen of Queens'.

On the personal front, Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn. The couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. They have a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor