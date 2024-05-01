Kajol's words of wisdom: ‘We are all crazy, it’s not a competition’
By IANS | Published: May 1, 2024 01:06 PM2024-05-01T13:06:36+5:302024-05-01T13:10:10+5:30
Mumbai, May 1 Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ...
Mumbai, May 1 Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, has shared a bit of wisdom on craziness.
On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a meme which read: “Relax, we are all crazy. It’s not a competition.”
The actress is quite active on Instagram and often shares quirky posts. Recently, the actress shared a funny text on her Instagram Stories where she spoke about how she is running out of patience.
She wrote: ‘My patience is basically like a gift card. Not sure how much is left on it but we can give it a try.”
Earlier, she had also shared a funny picture from her pilates class. In the photo, the actress was seen lying down on the pilates machine, wearing athleisure and sunglasses.
She wrote in the caption: “Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like… Here is a pic… Ab batao yeh workout ke pehle ka hai ya baad main (sic).”
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has quite a few projects in the pipeline including ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app