Kaley Cuoco flaunts baby bump in purple gown at 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco, who is pregnant and nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series trophy, arrived in style at the 2023 Golden Globes accompanied by her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

According to E! News, dressed in a purple floor-length gown, Cuoco graced the Golden Globes red carpet at The Beverly Hilton. Pelphrey was wearing a white tux jacket and black slacks.

At this year's Golden Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the 'Big Bang Theory' actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category for her performance in 'The Flight Attendant'.

After Cuoco's 2023 nomination was announced, the actor expressed her happiness by writing, "SHOCKED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!" on Instagram.

Other nominees in the category include Quinta Brunson for 'Abbott Elementary', Selena Gomez for 'Only Murders in the Building', Jenna Ortega for 'Wednesday', and Jean Smart got 'Hacks'.

On personal front, Cuoco went through a divorce with ex-husband Karl Cook this year. Their divorce was finalized in June after three years of marriage.

Meanwhile, this year, the Globes seek to re-establish itself as one of Hollywood's hottest awards ceremonies. For nearly the past two years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced backlash for lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices.

Brendan Fraser, who starred in 'The Whale', is the sole nominee who has declared publicly that he will not attend due to his prior interactions with the HFPA.

( With inputs from ANI )

