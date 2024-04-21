Kalki 2898 AD Movie New Poster, Amitabh Bachchan's Look Revealed (See Pic)

Following the tremendous success of "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire," Prabhas, the much-anticipated movie "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to hit theaters soon. In this movie Prabhas will be seen as Kalki while, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also playing key roles. Fans are excited to watch this movie amid of that, filmmaker Nag Ashwin has revealed a look of Amitabh Bachchan however makers will announce the details on Sunday at 7.15pm.

In Poster, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in an all-white attire, sitting inside a temple, looking mysteriously towards a bright ray of light. “Samay Aa Gaya Hai” is written on poster which has created excitement among the audience.

Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The epic movie gained attention after its impressive premiere at San Diego Comic-Con last year, receiving widespread global praise. The film's highly awaited release has captured the interest of audiences around the world, generating excitement as it offers to take viewers on a journey into a futuristic world full of mystery.