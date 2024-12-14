Kalki 2898-AD, Pushpa 2, Stree 2 and More: The Most Watched Indian Movies of 2024

The Indian film industry has had a remarkable year in 2024, with several films making waves at the box office and capturing the audience's imagination across diverse genres. From epic dystopian tales to gripping crime sagas and supernatural thrillers, the year's most popular movies reflect the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Notable among them are Kalki 2898-AD, a futuristic adventure starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and the highly anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, continuing the saga of Pushpa Raj. Other standout films like Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank and Devara offer unique storytelling, while The Greatest of All Time stands out for its engaging performances. Together, these films not only showcase India’s cinematic diversity but also highlight the growing appeal of Indian movies globally.

Kalki 2898-AD

This film has emerged as the most popular Indian movie of 2024. It explores a dystopian future where the arrival of Lord Vishnu's final avatar triggers a battle against darkness, featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

A sequel to the highly successful Pushpa: The Rise, this film continues the story of Pushpa Raj as he navigates challenges in the criminal underworld. It has garnered significant box office success.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

This horror-comedy sequel follows the characters from the original Stree, dealing with new supernatural threats in their town. It has received positive reviews and strong box office performance.

The Greatest of All Time

This film has captured audiences with its engaging storyline and performances, contributing to its ranking among the top movies of the year.

Devara

Featuring a compelling narrative and strong performances, Devara rounds out the list of trending films, showcasing the diversity of Indian cinema in 20242.

These films reflect a mix of genres, including action, horror-comedy, and drama, highlighting the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

