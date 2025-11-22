Kamal Haasan condoles death of IAF pilot Namansh Syal killed in crash at Dubai Air Show

Chennai, Nov 22 Well known actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died after his fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a post of condolence, actor Kamal Haasan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas. A brave son of India taken far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief."

For the unaware, the crash occurred during the biennial Dubai Air Show, one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions.

The Indian Air Force, whom Namansh Syal was representing at the air show, said, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

It further added that a court of inquiry had been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Notably, this is the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft, the first one being in 2024 near Jaisalmer.

LCA Tejas is a 4.5-generation, all-weather and multi-role fighter aircraft. The aircraft is designed to be a multi-role aircraft capable of taking up offensive air support, close combat and ground attack roles at ease. It is also designed to undertake ground maritime operations.

At the Dubai Air Show, India and Germany, on November 19, revived high-technology defence collaboration after nearly three decades, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signing a landmark contract with German state-backed sensor major HENSOLDT.

--IANS

