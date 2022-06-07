Kamal Haasan on 'Vikram' success: I breathe cinema

Mumbai, June 7 Kamal Haasan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Vikram: Hitlist'. The superstar took to social media to thank everyone and shared that cinema is his oxygen and that he "breathes" it.

On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with the film and especially the audience who made this film a huge success.

In a video clip he is heard saying: "Cinema is a language in itself we don't need a discussion be it from from the south, north or from any corner of the world.

"I thank all technit, performers, audiences and press who helped making 'Vikram' a successful film. Cinema is my oxygen and I breathe cinema.... a film is made with several brains and over thousand hands but the fortune of the film is written by all of you. Till today, you all have supported good cinema... Success of 'Vikram' is just not my win but a win for good cinema."

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, it is a Raaj Kamal Films International movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

