Kamal Haasan shares picture with Siddharth: ‘Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear’

Mumbai, June 27 Veteran star Kamal Haasan and his ‘Indian 2’ co-actor Siddharth are closer than they appear, going by the post he has shared on social media.

Kamal took to Instagram and shared a photo taken aboard an aircraft.

In the image, Kamal is seen smiling at Siddharth, who is seated opposite him, with Siddharth’s reflection visible in a mirror.

For the caption, Kamal, who is fondly known as Ulaganayagan by his fans, wrote: “Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear!” and tagged Siddharth in the post.

Kamal Haasan began his career as a child artiste at the age of six. He has been a part of the acting world for over five decades and has worked in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Hindi.

The actor, who is known for acclaimed movies such as 'Sadma', 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye', and 'Saagar', has several films lined up for release.

His film 'Kalki 2898 AD', also features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

In this movie, Kamal will be seen playing Supreme Yaskin, the proclaimed god of the complex.

Set in 2898 AD in a post-apocalyptic world, the film is inspired by Hindu mythology and centres around a modern-day avatar of Vishnu.

'Kalki 2898 AD' was released on June 27.

The acclaimed star, who loves being called an 'Indian' actor, also has 'Indian 2', a vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar, in the pipeline. It is a sequel to his 1996 movie 'Indian', and Kamal will reprise his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

Additionally, he is working on 'Thug Life' with Mani Ratnam, which is currently being shot. The film also stars Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf.

