Kamal Haasan to be felicitated at IIFA 2023

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the IIFA 2023.Haasan has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and is known for his outstanding performances in several hit films like ‘Chachi 420’, ‘Nayagan’, ‘Mahanadi’, ‘Indian’, ‘Vikram’ and many more.

Haasan, 68, began his career as a child artist, at the age of six, in the 1960 Tamil film ‘Kalathur Kannamma,’ bagging the President’s Gold Medal. He won the first of his four National Awards for his performance as a school teacher whose selfless devotion to a young woman suffering from retrograde amnesia leaves him heartbroken in the 1982 Tamil film, Moondram Pirai, which was remade three years later in Hindi as ‘Sadma.’

Over the years, he has distinguished himself as an actor, filmmaker, screenplay writer, playback singer and TV host, working in not just Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, but also in the Hindi and Bengali industries. Recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, Kamal Haasan is one of Indian cinema’s living legends.Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be awarded for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema.