Kamya Punjabi Calls Out Bigg Boss 19 Eviction as Unfair After Pranit More Chooses Ashnoor Kaur Over Abhishek Bajaj

Former Bigg boss 19 contestant, Kamya Punjabi who is following controversial show called out makers for unfair eviction. On Sunday, double eviction shocked viewers as Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj got out of house. While Neelam Giri was on based on voters count, Abhishek Bajaj's eviction was shocking for everyone. Makers gave Pranit More, who came back in house after medical attention choice to save one between Ashnoor and Abhishek Bajaj leaving him and Ashnoor in shock.

Kamya Punjabi, who is popular tv actor took X and called out for unfair eviction. In post she wrote, Oh so yeh plan tha… hard luck Abhishek, Kya khelte ho yaar BiggBoss bechare". She further added that by doing this makers made Pranit guilty for choosing between two friends .

Rohan Mehara said that makers where trying hard to get Ashnoor out of the house, but thanks to Pranit he chose her. He posted on X saying, "Bigg Boss tried their best to get Ashnoor out today, but destiny had other plans .Thanks to Pranit, she’s safe & shining. Feeling bad for Abhishek, he truly won hearts Still trying to figure out who voted for Farhana. No way she got more votes than Abhinoor."

As Bigg Boss Season 19 nears its finale, competition intensifies. This week's shocking double eviction ended Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's time on the show. The Top 10 contestants remaining are Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More.