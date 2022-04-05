Kangana calls Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh failed hosts

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently hosting Lock Upp hails all praises for herself as a host, and also mentioned that many celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh had failed at hosting, while she also lauded Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan hosting skills.

Taking her Instagram the actress wrote, “Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji, Salman Khan Ji, and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league.”

Before this, the actress said that many are crying because of the success of the show, she said “I wish I didn't have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don't mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp.”