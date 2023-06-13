Kangana Ranaut begins prep for her next action film, shares workout video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday resumed her workout routine after two years. The 'Queen' actor stopped her workout regime due to her role in 'Emergency'.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a workout video which she captioned, "After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film."

In the video, Kangana can be seen doing intense workout sessions. She donned a black gym outfit and tied her hair into a bun.

Kangana has begun the preparations for her next film.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Anupam Kher commented, "Aap to dara rahe ho ji. Jai Ho! "

A user wrote, "This girl is on fire"

"Superbbbbbbb ..what an energy," a fan commented.

Talking about her work front, Kangana's next is 'Emergency' which marks her first solo directorial film.

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Also, she will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor