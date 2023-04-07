Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar Chacha Choudhary after his old video with Anushka goes viral

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Karan Johar’s viral old video in which he is saying that he “wanted to murder" Anushka Sharma’s career after seeing her photo for the first time.The old video which is going viral features Karan Johar as he is talking about his attempt to “sabotage" Anushka Sharma’s career. In the video, he can be heard saying that he “wanted to murder" her career before her debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The comments were made in jest but have further ignited the nepotism debate on social media.

Kangana on Thursday shared the viral video on her Instagram story and took a sly dig at Karan. “Ye Chacha Chaudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai," Kangana wrote in Hindi. Moreover, the Bollywood actress has earlier also slammed the filmmaker calling him 'movie mafia' and 'flag-bearer of nepotism' on several occasions. Coming back to the video, which has now gone viral on social media, is part of a discussion between the filmmaker, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai with the two film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra at the 18th MAMI Film Festival held in Mumbai in 2016. The session was held a week prior to the release of Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which starred Ranbir Kapoor along with the two actresses.

In the clip, Karan said, "I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma's career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma'. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. She also has the period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film and Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, in the pipeline.