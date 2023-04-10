Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar insulted her on national TV

Karan Johar has once again managed to rake up the debate of nepotism. The filmmaker has been on the receiving end of backlash after several claims emerged online stating him sabotaging the careers of Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Following the criticism that the ace filmmaker received online, Karan put up a cryptic story on Instagram where he spoke about how nothing can ever bring down his spirit.

Reacting to Karan’s story was Kangana Ranaut, who took a dig at the producer-director and claimed that earlier he would 'insult and bully' her on national television. Since the director’s tweet disappeared from Instagram, the Tanu Weds Manu actress shared a screenshot of a paparazzi account posting Karan’s cryptic note.

Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn’t speak English (There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary would join the elite nepo mafia and would insult and bully me on national television because I couldn’t speak in English).”She added, “Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya (Today, after seeing your comment, I realised your Hindi has improved. Just wait and watch what happens next).

The filmmaker, who has been on the receiving end of online criticism for allegedly sabotaging the careers of Priyanka and Anushka, mentioned how he isn’t the one to fall despite a flood of lies. Karan Johar said that he is not among those who would bow down to all the negativity around him. His note read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi." He further wrote that no matter how much one tries to slander him and show him in a bad light but he is not among those who would die.

Karan's post came a day after his viral old video in which he declared he "wanted to murder" Anushka Sharma's career by advising Aditya Chopra not to cast her in the film. The clip has Karan saying he didn't want Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He went on to explain that when he saw her work in Band Bajaa Baraat, he was proven wrong, and he felt embarrassed that he would have wrecked the career of such a talented actress as Anushka.