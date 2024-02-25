Kangana Ranaut Claims 'Prominent Film Figures' Utilize Dark Web for Communication App Hacking

Renowned for her outspoken nature, Kangana Ranaut recently stirred attention with her latest assertion. Taking to social media, she claimed that "prominent film personalities" resort to the dark web for hacking into communication apps such as WhatsApp. On her Instagram story, she commended a feature displaying registered names alongside phone numbers during calls, urging the government to address the issue of the dark web. Kangana emphasized that several well-known figures not only engage in illegal activities on the dark web but also infiltrate others' communications, including WhatsApp and emails. She suggested that significant revelations could emerge if authorities take action against these activities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Emergency, playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The film not only sees Kangana in the lead but also features her as the director. The actress has also been reportedly roped in for Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa. Prabhas is set to play the role of Lord Shiva while Vishnu Manchu will be essaying the role of his devotee. Mohanlal will have a cameo appearance in Kannappa.

Kangana has also begun shooting for a film with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. The talented duo are working on a pan-India, that is touted to be a psychological thriller film. The film is being directed by Vijay, who had also directed Kangana in Thalaivii.