Kangana Ranaut demands ban on Oscars, and Grammys for disrespecting Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Oscars and Grammys failing to pay tribute to legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar. The actor on Monday demanded a ban on the award shows. “We should boycott these snooty western awards,” she wrote while sharing a screen shot on her Instagram stories. She also spoke about how the award shows “sidelined” the legendary singer. “We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies. Both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. Our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards,” Kangana continued. Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February this year. Both the reputed award ceremonies failed to remember the singer in their In Memoriam section.

The Recording later mentioned Lata Mangeshkar and legendary composer-singer Bappi Lahiri on the Grammys’ website. Earlier, the Queen actress, supported, Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage in the recently concluded 94th Academy Awards. Kangana said she too would have done the same "if some idiot" made fun of the illness of her dear ones. She also joked saying she wished that the Hollywood actor, who bagged his maiden Oscar for the best actor, for playing Richard Williams in "King Richard", joins her reality show, Lockup. “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did,” Kangana wrote, adding clapping emojis.

She continued, “bada** move...hope he comes to my #lockup,” she wrote in an Instagram story, sharing the picture of Smith smacking Rock. The exchange between the two actors began when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award. Before revealing the winner, Rock decided to land a joke on Pinkett-Smith, saying she could star in the sequel to G.I. Jane, to which she was seen rolling her eyes.The joke was in reference to Pinkett-Smith's shaved head because of autoimmune disorder alopecia but it didn't go down well with Smith, who went up to the stage and punched Rock, leaving everybody in attendance shocked over the events.

