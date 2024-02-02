Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional After Poonam Pandey's Shocking Death News

The sudden demise of Poonam Pandey has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Minutes after the news of the controversial model made headlines, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to it. The Tejas actress took to her Instagram stories and mentioned that she is saddened by the loss. “This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti," she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp Season 1 in which Poonam Pandey was a contestant. Even though Poonam did not win the show, she did expand her fan base with it. Lock Upp was ultimately won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.Poonam Pandey was a popular model. Her popularity skyrocketed after she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match.

Poonam Pandey passed away on Thursday, February 1. The news of her death was first revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," the post read.