Kangana Ranaut goes fearless in 'Lock Upp' teaser

Mumbai, Feb 11 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share the teaser of the fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.

The show will have 16 celebrities on the show whose names will be announced officially soon. These contestants will be locked up inside the jail and there will also be a concept of bail in the reality show.

In the teaser, Kangana looks fiery as she walks down in the alley of a lockup. She describes the game rules and takes a dig at all her haters and also points out the nepotism in the industry.

She says that now it is her time to treat the contestants inside the lockup she wants.

Sporting a shiny baton in her hand, Kangana says: "I have faced haters who filed FIRs to me and used nepotism against me. They turned my life into a 24X7 reality show. But now it is my turn. Main laa rahi hoon, the baap of all reality shows. Yahan papa ke paiso se bhi bail nahi milegi."

While sharing the teaser on her social media, the actor wrote: "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa!(This is my jail, neither bullying nor father's riches will work). Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Trailer out on 16th Feb."

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show, 'Lock Upp' is set to premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

