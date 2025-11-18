Kangana Ranaut left speechless by the beauty, culture & authenticity of Gujarat

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actress and Politician Kangana Ranaut is currently soaking in the beauty, culture, and authenticity of the state of Gujarat.

During her visit, the 'Queen' actress was seen exploring the exquisite wildlife at the Gir National Park, where Kangana claimed to have spotted various exotic species.

Kangana looked jungle-ready in a safari jacket, paired with a hat in the pictures shared by her on social media. She was also seen holding binoculars as she explored the National Park riding on a jeep.

The 'Emergency' actress was also accompanied by a young buddy during her travel, with whom she shared a lot of photos, enjoying the landscape, along with tapping into the culture of the place.

Sharing her experience, Kangana penned on her official Insta, "Gujrat is so wholesome. Speechless at its beauty, culture and authenticity. (sic)"

"Today in Gir national park and.sanctuary with my little friend Prithavi, who is my favourite travel buddy now. We are very thrilled to get sightings of various species aur vaise bhi Gujrat Lion toh world famous hai (Slightly smiling face emoji)," she added.

The Gir National Park is renowned for being the only habitat of the Asiatic lion, with the population increasing from fewer than 200 in the late 1960s to 674 lions according to the 2020 census.

Besides this, the park also houses a variety of other wildlife, including leopards, spotted deer, nilgai, and over 300 bird species.

Kangana, known for speaking her mind, is also extremely active on social media.

During Gandhi Jayanti this year, Kangana decided to shed light on the importance of khadi in Indian culture.

Stressing the significance of taking the self-reliance route, she said, “Today, I am wearing a khadi saree and a khadi blouse, which is our indigenous garment and is being discussed all over the world as a handmade product. As the Prime Minister says, yes, it is unfortunate that we have to depend on other countries. Now is the time to become fully self-reliant”.

