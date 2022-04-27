Kangana Ranaut looks insanely hot as Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad' teaser

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to the internet by storm as she dropped a glimpse of her first look as Agent Agni. She is seen sporting a red outfit with matching hair colour and bold makeup. She is also seen holding a gun. Sharing the video with her fans, Kangana wrote, "To my enemies, I am the fire you were warned about ☠ Be ready to burn in Agent Agni's rage🔥 #DhaakadTrailer out in 2 days. Catch Agent Agni in action in theatres on 20th May 2022 #AgniAaRahiHai #DhaakadPoster #Dhaakad #2DaysToGo." 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and others in important roles. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the spy-thriller is set to release on May 20.