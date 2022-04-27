Kangana Ranaut looks insanely hot as Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad' teaser

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2022 08:46 PM2022-04-27T20:46:04+5:302022-04-27T20:46:38+5:30

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to the internet by storm as she dropped a glimpse of her first look ...

Kangana Ranaut looks insanely hot as Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad' teaser | Kangana Ranaut looks insanely hot as Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad' teaser

Kangana Ranaut looks insanely hot as Agent Agni in 'Dhaakad' teaser

Next

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to the internet by storm as she dropped a glimpse of her first look as Agent Agni. She is seen sporting a red outfit with matching hair colour and bold makeup. She is also seen holding a gun. Sharing the video with her fans, Kangana wrote, "To my enemies, I am the fire you were warned about ☠ Be ready to burn in Agent Agni's rage🔥 #DhaakadTrailer out in 2 days. Catch Agent Agni in action in theatres on 20th May 2022 #AgniAaRahiHai #DhaakadPoster #Dhaakad #2DaysToGo." 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and others in important roles. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the spy-thriller is set to release on May 20.

Open in app
Tags :Kangana RanautDhaakad