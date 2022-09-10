Kangana Ranaut meets President Droupadi Murmu

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was in the national capital for the inauguration of the revamped Rajpath - Kartavya Path, met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The Dhaakad star shared pictures and penned a heartfelt note. "What a delight, what an honour to meet Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji," she said.

"What a delight, what an honour to meet Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji," she wrote and added, "Her gentle voice, calm demeanour and compassionate gaze is another worldly…. Sitting on that chair/ throne she looks nothing short of a goddess/ Shakti who nurtures, heals and guides …. As Madam president appreciated me for my work I told Honourable president when she rose to the highest place a citizen can have in this nation every woman rose in her own place whenever that may be … and we are eternally grateful to her and then she gave me that glowing gaze and I am still soaking in its bliss … Jai Hind." On the work, Kangana is working on her second directorial Emergency. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade.