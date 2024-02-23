Kangana Ranaut Queen 2 in Process, Director Vikas Bahl Confirms About Sequel

Good news for Kangana Ranaut fans! The popular 2013 movie 'Queen' is back with its sequel. Yes, you heard it right. Director Vikas Bhal is bringing the Queen sequel, confirming it himself. In an update about the sequel, Vikas mentioned that it has been a decade since Queen's release, but people still inquire about the sequel.

He also mentioned that due to the high standard set by the film, he aimed for the sequel to live up to it. "It feels like the movie came out just yesterday. I'm pleased to announce that we've completed the story. Therefore, the sequel is likely to happen," he revealed, stating, "If I didn't sense the pressure of meeting the audience's expectations for the sequel, I would have rushed it for financial gain four years ago. However, we were determined to wait until we had a story that could match the impact of Queen." The sequel is in the works, and he provided an update on its progress.

Meanwhile, Vikas’ upcoming film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika in the lead roles, will be released on March 9.