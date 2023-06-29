Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence to release 'Chandramukhi 2' on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Kangana Ranaut is on a roll. While preparing for her eagerly anticipated film "Emergency," she surprised her fans on Thursday by revealing that her next "Chandramukhi 2" will be released on Ganesh Chaturthi.

While she is gearing up for her most-awaited film 'Emergency' on Thursday, treated fans with a big announcement about her next 'Chandramukhi 2' return.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence along with the release announcement.

In the poster, Raghava is seen in an intense avatar as he can be seen looking through a peephole in a door.

Sharing the 'Chandramukhi 2' poster, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The film is slated to release on Ganesh Chaturthi, which is observed on September 19.

Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Coming back to Kangana's period drama film 'Emergency', the movie revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician, which will be out in theatres on November 24, 2023.

She recently unveiled the official teaser of the film on her Instagram which she captioned, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it's people.#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November."

'Emergency' also marks Kangana's directorial debut.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

