Kangana Ranaut reacts on Gyanvapi mosque row: 'Lord Shiva doesn't need a structure, he's in every particle'

Actor Kangana Ranaut visited Varanasi ahead of the release of her film Dhaakad, on Wednesday. After the darshan, Kangana spoke to the media , who asked her for her views on the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque controversy currently raging in the country.y, Kangana said, as reported by ANI, “There’s Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura & Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya. Similarly, there’s Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn’t need a structure, he resides in every particle.” She ended her statement with a chant of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

A court-appointed commission that was asked to conduct a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex, filed a sealed report in a Varanasi court on Wednesday. The apex court had earlier ordered authorities to secure the site in the complex where a Shivling was claimed to have been found, and allowed people to offer prayers at the mosque without restrictions.Kangana Ranaut often gives her hot take on national and social issues through her Instagram page or media interviews. In November 2020, as the farmers’ protests raged on, Kangana had triggered controversy with her comments. She shared a picture claiming that the Bilkis Bano, known as ‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’, was also present at the farmers' protests and is available for ‘hire’. However, she was called out for sharing the fake news on social media, following which she deleted the tweet.