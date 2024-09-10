Kangana Ranaut Sells Controversial Mumbai Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has sold her bungalow in Pali Hill, Mumbai. According to a report by Zapkey, the actor sold the property for Rs 32 crore. Kangana, who is looking forward to her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, originally bought the bungalow in September 2017 for Rs 20.7 crore and later took a Rs 27 crore loan from the bank against it in December 2022. The actor used the property as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

The bungalow covers a built-up area of 3,075 sq ft and includes a 565 sq ft parking space, as stated in the documents. The transaction was officially registered on September 5, 2024, with a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The buyer is Shweta Bathija, a partner at Kamalini Holdings, based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, according to the documents. For those unversed, this is the same property that came under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) scanner in 2020. In September of that year, the BMC demolished parts of Kangana's Bandra office, citing illegal construction.

The demolition was halted midway after the Bombay High Court issued a stay order on September 9. Kangana later filed a case against the BMC and sought Rs 2 crore in compensation, but she dropped her demands in May 2023.Meanwhile, Kangana’s film Emergency has been delayed due to issues with obtaining a certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

