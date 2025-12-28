Kangana Ranaut shares her joy of completing a decade-long pilgrimage to all 12 Jyotirlingas

Mumbai, Dec 28 Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut recently shared a heartfelt moment as she completed a decade-long spiritual journey visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas, with Bheema Shankar being the final stop.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress expressed her joy and gratitude, attributing her accomplishment to the blessings of Mahadev and the punya karma of her ancestors. On Sunday, Kangana posted a couple of her images and shared the spiritual significance of completing her pilgrimage to all 12 Jyotirlingas, a journey that spanned over a decade.

In the caption of her post, the actress highlighted Bheema Shankar as her final stop. Kangana Ranaut wrote, “

“But recently I made it a conscious choice and decided to complete the all 12 Darshans, last being Bheema Shankar for me , is the only Jyotirling that has Shiv and Shakti both consecrated in the same linga as Ardhnatishwara, it’s covered for the most part of the day under a silver cast very little opening of hardly 10 mins to see the ancient linga underneath, I managed to make it for that as well, Har Har Mahadev.”

In the images, Kangana Ranaut, dressed in traditional outfit, is seen offering milk to the Shivling and performing puja.

Earlier, the ‘Queen’ actress had shared a glimpse of her visit to the Girishneshwar Jyotirlinga.

Sharing her photos, The 'Emergency' actress had written, “Today I visited Girishneshwar Jyotirlinga. There are many Jyotirlingas that I have visited 2-4 times, but it is the only one in Maharashtra, my home, that I had the good fortune to have darshan of Baba Girishneshwar now. There is no doubt that you can only go for darshan when Mahadev calls. HAR HAR MAHADEV) (sic)."

Prior to this, Kangana had sought blessings at the Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham, completing her ninth darshan as part of her spiritual journey.

