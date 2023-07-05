Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to clash with Tiger Shroff starrer Ganpath at the box-office

Tejas, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, is set for theatrical release. The team behind Tejas has confirmed that the film will hit theatres nationwide on 20th October. Tejas has been in pipeline since 2020 and was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. It is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Talking about the film, Kangana had said in a statement in 2020, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film. Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life."

Written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023. For the uninitiated, the film is all set for a clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, where the actress will portray the character of former PM Indira Gandhi. Directed by the actress herself, the film also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and others. The actress also has P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, which also stars Raghava Lawrence in a lead role. In Tejas, the national-award-winning star will be seen portraying the character of an Indian Airforce Pilot. Kangana also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita under her belt. Kangana was last seen in Dhakkad which was a box-office disaster.



