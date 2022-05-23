Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad fails to pull in audience, theatre owners cancel shows



Kangana Ranaut's latest film – Dhaakad – has not managed to pull in an audience. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has had a low footfall in theatres in the last three days. With extremely poor audience count, in many places, theatres have reportedly replaced Dhakaad with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was released in cinemas on May 20.Despite having an interesting storyline, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad failed to impress the audience and minted poor numbers at the box office. As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, a close source to the development revealed that in several cinemas Dhaakad was cancelled and replaced with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as there is 'no excitement among the audience to see Dhaakad.'

The source said, “There was absolutely no excitement among the audience to see Dhaakad. There were reports that there were a handful of viewers in the theatres on Day 1. Many shows across the country got cancelled due to no audience. On top of it, the word of mouth was terrible. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, meanwhile, has been enjoyed by the audience. As a result, it has grown from strength to strength while Dhaakad has got outright rejection from the audiences.”

Further talking about how the movie has been removed in various cinema houses. The source further added, Dhaakad had got a limited release in the single screens. On Saturday, several theatres removed it as it didn’t make sense to play the film with less than 10-15 audiences inside the large single screen theatres. Multiplexes too reduced the shows to some extent. From today (Sunday), there would be a heavy reduction as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has tremendous demand. Hence, its shows will be replaced with that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”For the unversed, the film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai, while Deepak Mukut and Sohel Mukut have jointly bankrolled it under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films.

