Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ Gets CBFC Clearance; Release Date to Be Announced Soon

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 17, 2024): Actor Kangana Ranaut announced on Thursday that her film Emergency has been cleared for screening by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In a post on X, Ranaut stated that the film's team has received the censor certificate and will soon reveal the final release date.

We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support 🇮🇳 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2024

The film is a biographical political thriller that explores the life of Indira Gandhi, focusing on the 21-month period of emergency she declared from 1975 to 1977.

Official Trailer of Emergency