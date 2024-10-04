Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to go through cuts, edits suggested by CBFC's revising committee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Manikarnika Films Production House, informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that it has agreed to the cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the film 'Emergency'.

During the hearing, the producers requested two weeks to make the required edits in line with CBFC's recommendations before resubmitting it for certification. The CBFC also informed the court that they would verify the modifications and finalize the film's certification within two weeks after the changes are implemented.

'Emergency' originally scheduled for release on September 6, has faced delays due to ongoing issues with its certification. Last week, the CBFC told the court that the film could be cleared for release if certain cuts, recommended by the board's revising committee, were made.

Earlier in September, Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with ANI, had opened up about the repercussions being faced by the makers of the 'Emergency' due to delay in the release of the film.

"I know how I made this film... I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I along with Zee and other partners created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take the responsibility to release this film at the earliest," she said.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

