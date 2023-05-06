Kangana rejects compensation for demolished home, calls it "taxpayers' money"

Kangana Ranaut, a well-known Indian actress, has recently shared her experience regarding the demolition of her Mumbai home by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020.

Kangana Ranaut had criticized the Maharashtra government and predicted its downfall, likening it to the destruction of her own home. She had also directed a curse towards the former Chief Minister, warning him that his arrogance would meet the same fate as her demolished home. This incident occurred during a time when there was a lot of political tension and controversy in Maharashtra.

Now, in an interaction with ABP Maza, she spoke about the compensation she was supposed to receive.

Kangana said, “I have not got any compensation, they were supposed to send me evaluators. So now I met Shinde ji, ‘Aap hi log mujhe kujh evaluation bhej dijiye (at least you people can send me some evaluation).” I do not want anybody, who has abused the money of the taxpayers, I do not want any more compensation, its fine,” she said.

She further added, “The court has said they are supposed to pay me whatever compensation, but like I said, they never sent evaluators and I did not demand because I know its taxpayers money and I don’t want any of it.”

Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home was demolished on the very same day that she arrived in the city from Himachal Pradesh. This incident took place during a highly publicized conflict between Kangana and the Shiv Sena political party.

Due to the circumstances, Kangana was provided with Y-plus category security. This meant that she was provided with a high level of protection by the government due to the perceived threats to her safety.