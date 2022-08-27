Kangana ropes in her acting guru Arvind Gaur for 'Emergency'
Mumbai, Aug 27 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for her next directorial 'Emergency', recently shared that the film will star her acting guru Arvind Gaur in a cameo appearance.
Kangana took to the story section of her Instagram as she shared pictures of herself with her guru. She wrote on the picture, "Today I have the great fortune of directing my acting guru @arvindgaur ji who mentored me at the age of 16, I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial Emergency and here he is with me."
Gaur is a renowned name in the Delhi theatre circuit and the founder of Asmita, the group that has been the nursery of many actors. The actress further mentioned, "@arvindgaur_ji is a great theatre director, directing the director today."
'Emergency', which is based on the dark chapter of Independent India's history when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a state of emergency in India for a 21-month period.
The film will see Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi and is her second directorial after the moderately successful film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
