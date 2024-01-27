Kanguva: Bobby Deol Shares Striking Look Of His Tamil Film Debut

On Bobby Deol's 55th birthday, the makers of the upcoming Tamil film "Kanguva" unveiled the first-look poster of his character, Udhiran. The poster depicts Deol with a fierce and dominant demeanor, sporting long, unkempt hair and a necklace of bones stained with blood. He stands amidst a crowd, his gaze stern and one eye noticeably different. The caption accompanying the poster on social media platforms described Udhiran as "ruthless," "powerful," and "unforgettable."

Deol's casting in "Kanguva" marks his Tamil debut, alongside Bollywood actor Disha Patani. The film, directed by Siva, also stars Suriya in a staggering six roles. This marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Siva. Veteran music composer Devi Sri Prasad, known for his work in the Telugu film "Rockstar," has been tapped to score "Kanguva." Cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy rounds out the film's key crew.

Studio Green, the production company behind "Kanguva," has partnered with leading distributors for a global release in early 2024. Further updates from the team are expected soon. The poster's release has generated significant excitement among fans, who are eager to see Deol's portrayal of the enigmatic Udhiran and Suriya's multifaceted performance in "Kanguva."