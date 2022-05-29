Kanika Kapoor shares beautiful photos from her church wedding, after a traditional one

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently got married to her long term beau Gautam Hathiramani, in London again took her wedding vows with him in a church marriage and dropped some beautiful pics from the ceremony, on her social media account, on Sunday.

Kanika shared a couple of photos from her white wedding on her Instagram account.

She could be seen wearing a lacey white pantsuit to her church wedding, while her husband Gautam chose to wear a beige coloured coat and white coloured shirt and pants.

Sharing the pics, Kanika wrote, "Happiness" and dropped a red heart emoticon.

Every photo she took was a testament to her undying love for her husband, Gautam.

Kanika Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok, for those who are unaware. However, the pair split in 2012. She is also the mother of three children, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor