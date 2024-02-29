Kannada Actor and Former IAS Officer K. Shivaram Passes Away at 71

K Shivaram, a former IAS officer who ventured into acting and politics, passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday at the age of 70.Born on April 6, 1953, to drama master Kempaiah and his wife Chikkaboramma in Urugahalli village, Ramanagar district, Shivaram wore many hats and found success in bureaucracy and acting, although his political career never fully materialized.

Following his retirement in 2013, K. Shivaram extended his versatile career into the realm of politics, initially allying himself with the Congress party. In 2014, he made a bid for a Lok Sabha seat from the Vijayapura constituency, although he did not win. Later, he transitioned his political loyalty to the BJP. Throughout his political journey, he has been recognized for championing the rights of the Dalit community.