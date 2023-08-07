Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 : Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana is no more.

According to sources, Spandana breathed her last in Bangkok on Monday.

She was on vacation with her family in Thailand, they said.

After learning about the demise of Spandana, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paid his heartfelt condolences.

"The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram," Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada.

ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ ವಿಜಯ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಅವರ ಪತ್ನಿ ಸ್ಪಂದನ ಅವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ನಿಧನದ ವಾರ್ತೆ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನುಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಸ್ಪಂದನಾ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ನೊಂದಿರುವ ವಿಜಯ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿ.ಕೆ ಶಿವರಾಂ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು. - ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/jL12KK4RiT — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 7, 2023

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai also reacted to the demise of the actor's wife.

"I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram in this moment of grief," he wrote.

Vijay married Spandana, daughter of retired police officer B K Shivaram, in 2007. The couple has a son.

More details regarding the demise are awaited.

