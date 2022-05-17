Kannada actress Chethana Raj, dies after undergoing plastic surgery

Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj, aged 21, has reportedly passed away after undergoing a plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The actress got admitted to the hospital yesterday (May 16) morning and underwent a 'fat free' surgery. The actress reportedly faced slight changes in her health during the evening hours as water started accumulating in her lungs.

Reportedly, she never informed her parents about the surgery and went along with her friends to the hospital. The parents of the 21-year-old actor have accused the doctors of negligence, which they alleged led to the untimely death of their daughter. Chethana Raj’s parents have lodged a complaint against the hospital authorities in the nearby police station. Meanwhile, Chethana’s body is currently in the hospital and will be transferred to Ramaiah hospital tomorrow morning for a post-mortem. Chethana is best known for her role in daily soaps like Geetha and Doresani.