Kanye West celebrates after 'Donda 2' gets declared ineligible for Billboard charts

Kanye West is celebrating that his 'Donda 2' album will not be eligible for the Billboard 200 album chart, since it is not available unless through the purchase of one of his USD 200-plus Stem Player devices.

Taking to his Instagram handle, West wrote, "Big win for the kid We can no longer be counted or judged We won we won we won we won We make my own systems We set our own value aaaand yesterdays price is not todays price baaaaabeeeee!!!!!"

According to Billboard, West released the 16-track album on his Stem player on February 23, holding back the music from streaming services and self-reporting on Instagram on February 18 that he'd racked up USD 1.3 million in sales in the first 24 hours after the album announcement on sales of 39,500 for reported total net sales north of USD 8.6 million.

Meanwhile, when Ye released Donda on August 29, 2021, it topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with 309,000 equivalent album units moved to become 2021's top single-week release to that point.

( With inputs from ANI )

