Kanye West reaches at daughter Chicago West, Stormi Webster's birthday party

After the war of words, rapper Kanye West made it to his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and her cousin Stormi Webster's fourth birthday party.

Kardashian family hosted a big bash joint Barbie doll themed party to mark their light angels Chicago West and Stormi's fourth birthday.

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago turned four on January 15, while Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi will turn four on February 1.

Following the recent controversy related to his split from ex Kim, West attended the Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed backyard bash on the afternoon of Saturday, January 15.

As per E! News, he was also clicked chatting with his ex-wife's mother Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story video posted by Atiana De La Hoya, who was partially raised by Travis Barker-- Kourtney Kardashian's fiance.

Other attendees of the birthday bash included Stormi's father Travis Scott and mother Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with the couple's second child. Kourtney was also spotted dancing behind a character performer dressed up as L.O.L. Surprise! doll Diva.

Chicago and Stormi are often referred to as part of the extended Kardashian family's 'triplets', along with Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, who will turn 4 in April. Khloe also shared images from the party.

E! News reported that the bash is one of two planned parties for Chicago and that West is set to celebrate her birthday at another event later in the day.

A day prior, he released a new song, 'Eazy', which contains a lyric about beating Kim's beau comedian Pete Davidson. Neither the reality star, who filed for divorce from the rapper last February, nor the comedian has commented on the track yet.

Meanwhile, West recently began seeing actor Julia Fox.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor