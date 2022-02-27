Kanye West spotted shopping out with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West was recently spotted on a shopping spree with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones in Miami.

According to Page Six, West and Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to West's estranged wife, were seen stopping in a Balenciaga store before grabbing sushi for lunch.

"They walked through Bal Harbour Shops and stopped at Balenciaga and then took the elevator to the second floor to Makoto, where they dined on spicy tuna crispy rice and a few cocktails," an insider told Page Six.

The source noted there was "no PDA, and they were super low-key." They said, "Kanye was surrounded by fangirls at Bal Harbour Shops wanting photos, and he took a few but seemed disengaged."

The 'Donda' artist looked sloppy in a blue Boston Fire Department hooded sweatshirt that appeared to have stains on the front pocket. He finished his look with dark jeans and black rubber Yeezy boots.

Meanwhile, Jones took a page out of Kardashian's playbook and put her curves on display in a tight tank top and leggings, black sneakers and massive mirrored sunglasses. She accessorized with a black crocodile skin Hermes Birkin bag, reported Page Six.

West appeared to be preoccupied as he took a phone call during their retail therapy session. However, Jones seemed unbothered and was seen clutching her own iPhone as well. The two shopped for a bit before grabbing lunch together.

West and Jones have been spending a lot of time together, most recently at Nobu Malibu. She also attended his live 'Donda 2' concert in Miami earlier this week, according to TMZ.

However, amid their romance, the rapper has continued to court Kardashian, even sending her a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day. He was also in an open relationship with Julia Fox for a few months before they broke up earlier this month.

West's day out with Jones comes after Kardashian recently pleaded with the judge to sign off on her divorce from the 'Jeen-yuhs' star after he objected to her demands.

"I very much desire to be divorced," the Skims founder said in court documents obtained by Page Six Thursday, adding, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress."

Last week, West objected to Kardashian's request to be declared legally single. The rapper had shared several posts to Instagram ripping into the mother of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

As per Page Six, the rapper accused her of keeping his kids from him and claimed that Kardashian was letting North post to TikTok against his will.

He has also continuously dragged Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, calling him a "d-khead" and saying he wants to "beat" his "ass." Kardashian filed to divorce West in February 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

