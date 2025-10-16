Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Attacked Third Time In Canada: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant was attacked for the third time by gunfire on Thursday. A video of the firing has also surfaced online, showing shots being fired at the establishment in the late hours. Shortly after the incident, gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the firing. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu alias Nepali posted a message on social media. In their post, they wrote, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. We, Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu, take responsibility for the three rounds of firing at Kaps Caffe in Surrey today. We have no enmity with the public. Those who have issues with us should stay away. People who do illegal work, cheat others for money, or speak against religion in Bollywood should also be prepared -- bullets can come from anywhere."

